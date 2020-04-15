Beverly Hills Baby! 10 Times Garcelle Beauvais Looked Like Rodeo Drive

CLOSE
If the only Bravo Real Housewives franchise you watch is Atlanta or Potomac, Garcelle Beauvais is giving you a reason to mosey on down to Beverly Hills. On April 15, the beloved Black actress is joining the uber posh group of ladies for the tenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Oh, and she’s also making history as their first Black housewife.

Garcelle Beauvais RHOBH

Now, we’re going to keep it real.

Beverly Hills has been an extremely white and insanely passive-aggressive or in Kim’s case, just plain ole aggressive. While we’re not worried about Garcelle being able to stand up for herself, we are concerned about the possibility of racist microagressions coming from these 1 percenters who would probably tell you they would have voted for former President Obama for a third term if they could, all while loving the tax cuts they have benefited from thanks to President Trump.

Just saying.

Either way, Garcelle says it’s time for dem girls to have a little more color in their lives.

“It feels great,” she described her new position as a Housewife to the hosts of The Real last month. “I also feel like it’s about time because [Black women] are in every zip code.”

The 53-year-old Haitian-born actress and model, also known as Fancy in the Black-famous iconic comedy series The Jamie Foxx Show, has been a fan of the show for a while and is already girlfriends with some of the cast members.

“First of all, I’ve been a fan of the show. I’ve obviously been friends with Denise [Richards] for over 20 years, friends with [LisaRinna a very long time as well,” she recently told E! News.

“So being a fan, and then when it came up, I thought immediately…My team was like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna pass,’ and I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute! Let me sit on this for a minute.’ And I thought, you know what, why not do something outside of the box, right?”

Right!

Garcelle Beauvais RHOBH

So what can we expect this season? Obviously, some drama ’cause what reality show could exist without it. According to E! News, Garcelle admitted that she didn’t connect with Sutton Stracke or Kyle Richards while filming season 10.

“I didn’t connect with Sutton right away. And I think she took offense to…I said to her, ‘We don’t all have to be friends, you know, best friends,’” Garcelle explained, adding, “And my thing was that in real life, you’re not best friends with everybody, you know? So I wanted to get to know her.”

When it comes to Ms. Kyle, from the looks of it, there is going to be some tension.

“I didn’t get a chance to get to know Kyle. I think she’s hilarious. But I didn’t really connect with her as I have with some of the other ladies,” Garcelle admitting that perhaps that their personality clashing, coupled with not spending enough time to get to know each other may have resulted in some uncomfortable moments.

“I think a little bit of both. I think we spent a lot of time. You know, sometimes people are hard to get to know, you know? I think she had her guard up a little bit.”

Look: Kyle better go have her guard up with her sister and keep Garcelle’s name out of her mouth.

So to celebrate Garcelle’s reality show debut, we wanted to celebrate her grace, her wit and her love for fashion. Here are ten times sis looked just like Rodeo Drive:

Beverly Hills Baby! 10 Times Garcelle Beauvais Looked Like Rodeo Drive  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

