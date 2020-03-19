CLOSE
Beyoncé ‘Homecoming’ Watch Party Started By Jasmyn Lawson Was A Huge Success On Twitter

Posted March 19, 2020

The Beyhive Showed Out For Beyoncé "HOMEcoming' Watch Party On Twitter

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Only Beyoncé could restore some sense of normalcy during these wild times. A Netflix watch party of Bey’s beloved 2019 concert movie Homecoming took place on Twitter Wednesday night (Mar.19) and made folks forget about the coronavirus for a bit.

Netflix’s Jasmyn Lawson pitched the idea earlier in the week to relive Beyoncé’s epic Coachella performance, asking followers, “Can we all watch Homecoming as a group sometime this week and relive that again?” Yonce’s loyal fanbase, the Beyhive, heard the call and agreed in unison.

Things would get even more interesting for Ms.Lawson and her idea when she would receive a co-sign from none other than Beyoncé herself in the form of a very RARE retweet. Don’t be shocked if Bey was watching along with everyone else.

The watch party was a huge success, even becoming the top trending topic overnight. Following the event, Lawson expressed her gratitude to everyone participating at the moment that provided an escape from the world’s ills in a tweet.

“From the bottom of my heart. I am so thankful and appreciate everyone who tweeted. The world is a mess right now. We need peace and love. Beyoncé is my fave. I count on her to help me get through times like this. I’m happy the TL is full of joy and excitement.”

As you can imagine, the watch party generated tons of tweet reactions as everyone came together again to revel in the excellence that is Beyoncé. You can see them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé ‘Homecoming’ Watch Party Started By Jasmyn Lawson Was A Huge Success On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

