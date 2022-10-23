Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The who’s who of black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala hosted by Tina Knowles. This year’s gala took place on October 22nd in Santa Monica California honorees were Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford.

Much like the Met Gala every year, the Wearable Art Gala has a theme and this year’s theme didn’t disappoint with Harlem Nights. From Beyonce wearing custom Gucci, to Marsai Martin in House of JMC by Julian Mendez Couture Black Hollywood, check out some of the best looks from the gala.

Beyonce, Marsai Martin, and More at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com