CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype

Posted January 16, 2020

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram.

MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy!

From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag.

View this post on Instagram

adidas X IVY PARK unboxing #adidasxIVYPARK

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram

ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

2. Laverne Cox

3. Laverne Cox

4. Janelle Monae

5.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close