CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas

Posted 8 hours ago

Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce doesn’t have an upcoming residency in Las Vegas despite rumors and reports, but she does have her Ivy Park collection with Adidas coming to the masses January 18, 2020. The ‘Formation’ superstar showcased the activewear clothing collection on social media, teasing some of the accessories, apparel and sneakers we can expect to come from the line.

“It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone,” Beyonce says in the January issue of Elle, where she opens up about her creative process. “I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

2. Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

“My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with adidas.” -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

3. Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

“I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.” -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

4. Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

“I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules.” -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

5. Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

“We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.” -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

6.

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

“This new [Ivy Park] line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” @beyonce told ELLE. “I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.” Link in bio for the full January 2020 cover story. #BeyoncexELLE ⁣ ⁣ ELLE January 2020: ⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia ⁣ Cover star: @beyonce⁣ Photographer: @msmelina ⁣ Stylist: #KarenLangley ⁣ Makeup: @sirjohn ⁣ Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon ⁣ Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close