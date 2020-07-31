CLOSE
Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

Posted 24 hours ago

Beyonce Black Is King

Source: Travis Matthews / Disney+


Black is majestic. Black is royalty. Black Is King. Anticipation reached its climax at midnight when hive members flocked to their nest, huddled over their phone or maximized the screen on their laptops to bare witness to the moving art that is Beyonce’s latest project.

Black Is King is here and it is a love letter to Blackness and the diaspora cloaked in rich fashions and heavenly cinematography. Just when you think she couldn’t possibly vibrate higher than Lemonade, Beyonce out Beyonced herself.

Styled by Zerina Aykers, Bey dons Black women designers like d.bleu.dazzled, Laced By Tanaya and more. The fashion is a storyline within Black Is King that ties breath-taking scenes from the continents to the prideful lyrics of songs like Already, Brown Skin Girl, Mood 4 Eva and My Power.

As we continue to take in all the beauty that is Black Is King, we can’t help but marvel these standout looks from the film that is currently streaming on Disney+.

From Valentino Haute Couture, to Burberry to Alexander McQueen, keep scrolling to see the designers Beyonce wore in Black Is King.

1. Beyonce In 5:31JÉRÔME

Beyonce wore this Nigerian lace and silk headpiece and jumper from designer Jerome Lamaar.

2. Beyonce In Duckie Confetti

Beyonce rocking a money blouse by Black designer Duckie Confetti

3. Beyonce In Alejandro

This radiant blue gown is fit for royalty.

4. Beyonce In Alessandra Rich

Bey donned a $5,850 crystal dress and earrings from Alessandra Rich.

5. Beyonce In Ashi

Ashi Studios provided Bey with this feathery grand moment.

6. Beyonce In Vrettos Vrettakos

This shiny sequin moment gave us retro rainbow vibes.

7. Beyonce In Mary Katrantzou

These florals are actually groundbreaking.

8. Beyonce In Laurel DeWitt

Beyonce wears a headpiece from metal jewelry designer Laurel DeWitt.

