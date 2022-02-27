HomeNews

Big Sean Denies That’s His Big Sean On The Internets, Nintendo Switch Trends For Wrong Reasons

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


An alleged photo of Big Sean’s penis has made it onto the Internets. The Detroit rapper has already denied that that’s his member floating up and down your timelines, next to a Nintendo Switch no less.

However, as history has shown, the allegations is traveling much further than the truth ever.

Since the image of the “Blessed” rapper’s supposed johnson went viral, the commentary has been fast and furious about his name being Big Sean. Any puns are totally not intended.

Per The Shade Room, which should be a hint at the claims veracity, the pic began circulating amongst Sean’s friends before making it’s way across the Internet.

Have you ever heard of a dude sharing pics of stuff with his homies? Exactly.

As for Sean’s take, “This is not me,” is what he simply wrote soon after TSR dropped its “report.”

Nevertheless, the jokes and commentary are flourishing. Also, because of said pic, Nintendo See for yourself below, for archival purposes, of course.

 

Big Sean Denies That’s His Big Sean On The Internets, Nintendo Switch Trends For Wrong Reasons  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close