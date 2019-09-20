We’ve all heard the saying that popular saying “Black don’t crack,” but a recent study found that cultural myth is an actual fact!

According to a report published in JAMA Facial Plastics in April, researchers found that because our bones are denser and don’t break as easy compared to white people, our faces have better structural support for longer. Translation: We have more youthful-looking skin for longer.

This is why we can be 40-years-old and look like we just got out of college!

So to celebrate this science (and our infinite magic), from Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 31 famous sistas that continue to prove that are truly youthful magic regardless of our age.

Black Don’t Crack! 31 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

4. Viola Davis: Age 52 View this post on Instagram "Nothing you wear is more important than your smile." #AboutLastNight #Oscars A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:09pm PST Source:false For Viola, perhaps all the winning she’s been doing over the years–an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, SAG and Golden Globe Award–is keeping her mad young. Whatever the case, she’s never looked more vibrant in her career!

5. Kerry Washington: Age 41 View this post on Instagram #METGala Glam Hair @takishahair Makeup by @CarolaGMakeup #NeutrogenaxKerry A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on May 8, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT Source:false No lie: Ms. Pope looks as fly and etherial as she did when she starred in “Saved The Last Dance.” Could her happiness, family and all that Neutrogena be behind it all? Whatever it is, we’re here for it!

6. Gabrielle Union: Age 45 View this post on Instagram She Ready... #NPGala A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 7, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT Source:false From “Bring It On” to “Being Mary Jane,” Gabrielle Union has been fly, fit and fierce. If this is her 45, what will her 60 bring her? We can’t wait to find out.

7. Bianca Lawson: Age 39 View this post on Instagram Love the sign above my head.. #myblackisbeautiful 😍 A post shared by Bianca Lawson (@biancajasminelawson) on Nov 22, 2017 at 4:30pm PST Source:false Queen Bey’s stepsister is one of the youngest on our list–and for good reason. For the past 20-pus years, she’s been playing teenage girls on multiple shows, including “Pretty Little Liars” where her character was in HIGH SCHOOL. Slay!

8. Nia Long: Age 47 View this post on Instagram Goodnight 😘 A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on Jul 29, 2018 at 1:45am PDT Source:false Ever since she starred in 90s classics “Friday” and “Love Jones,” Nia Long has been the ultimate stunna. And even as she nears her 50s, there still isn’t a wrinkle in sight. She thanks 30 years of getting facials, eye creme and good genes.

9. Naomi Campbell: Age 48 View this post on Instagram HAPPY 1st Of AUGUST MY LOVES ♥️🖤🙏🏾📸 @vincent_darre A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Aug 1, 2018 at 8:08am PDT Source:false Since entering the game at the age of 15, Naomi Campbell has been an icon in the modeling industry for over 30 years. She claims she keeps her skin lush and fab by drinking plenty of water and staying away from sugar. If only that’s all it takes for us mere mortals.

11. Cicely Tyson: Age 93 Source:Getty The Oscar and Emmy nominated iconic actress looks younger than a lot of white women in their 30s–cough, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. From her fierce ombre wigs to her empowering attitude, Cicely Tyson embodies the notion that age is just a number.

14. Iman: Age 63 View this post on Instagram #GetTheLook: Fake It Til You Make It #monday A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:30am PDT Source:false It’s unfathomable that the supermodel and cosmetics queen is 63-years-old, but it’s true. One of her secrets is to embrace a little extra weight to keep her face a little more full and plump. We can dig it.

15. Lisa Bonet: Age 50 View this post on Instagram Happy 39th birthday to the very dreamy Jason Momoa! 🎉 Photo: @gettyimages A post shared by HELLO! Canada Magazine (@hellocanadamag) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT Source:false Speaking of “The Cosby Show” stars, Lisa Bonet is another one who has mastered the art of aging–or the art of not aging. The 50-year-old credits being a vegan, happiness and relaxation as the key to staying so young looking.

17. Janet Jackson: Age 52 View this post on Instagram #Cincinnati we are ready. Hope u are too. 💜 #SOTW A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT Source:false From having a baby to going full out on a world tour, Janet Jackson doesn’t let age stop her from having anything. To only have this level of energy!

19. Regina Hall: Age 47 View this post on Instagram Double trouble #vanityfair2018 A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on Mar 4, 2018 at 11:59pm PST Source:false Looking how she looks, one would think the “Girls Trip” comedienne stays sipping from the Fountain of Youth. Yet in reality, she uses Shiseido foaming cleanser and Avalon Organics Vitamin C products to stay illuminated and moisturized.

20. Kimberly Elise: 51 View this post on Instagram Got that, "Its 'bout time for a new adventure" feeling. #newbeginnings #arieslife #magiclife A post shared by Kimberly Elise (@ikimberlyelise) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:06am PDT Source:false It’s been over 20 years since “Set It Off” hit theaters in 1996 and Kimberly Elise still has that shine! She says her vegan natural lifestyle has helped her age with grace. Are you starting to see a trend?

21. Cynthia Bailey: Age 51 View this post on Instagram I love you💙 #CHill A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT Source:false The former model and RHOA star has never had an off day when it comes to the looks department. That, and never an off year. She credits that to good old vaseline, witch hazel and eye serum to keep her visage in tip-top shape.