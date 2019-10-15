CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle Women In Hollywood

Posted October 15, 2019

Elle Women in Hollywood is a gathering of celebs in the industry who are brought together by Elle Magazine to celebrate being women! It’s an empowering event that brings out Hollywoods heavy hitters. For 2019, the cover star is Zendaya. It was cute to see her Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid come out in support as well as women like Indya Moore and Janet Mock in attendance and representing Black, trans women. The event was held in Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

We called out our favorite beauty and fashion looks from the event. Keep on clicking to see the best looks!

Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle Women In Hollywood  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Elle Magazine cover star Zendaya showed up looking sleek with this natural makeup.

2. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

She wore Spring/Summer 2020 Peter Do.

3. JAMEELA JAMIL

JAMEELA JAMIL Source:Getty

Actress Jameela Jamil donned a rosy red lip and silvery cat eye for Elle Women in Hollywood.

4. JAMEELA JAMIL

JAMEELA JAMIL Source:Getty

In Azzaro.

5. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

The Euphoria actress, Storm Reid rocked braids to Elle Women In Hollywood.

6. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

Storm Reid went for a hip menswear vibe on the carpet.

7. JANET MOCK

JANET MOCK Source:Getty

Janet Mock is shining with this pink metallic eye and copper lip.

8. JANET MOCK

JANET MOCK Source:Getty

We’re so here for the oversized bowtie!

9. INDYA MOORE

INDYA MOORE Source:Getty

Pose actress Indya Moore looked great in this gray plum lip. Her metallic eye is stunning.

10. INDYA MOORE

INDYA MOORE Source:Getty

In Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close