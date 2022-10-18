Black In Business: The Wins And Fails Of Celebrity Franchise Investments

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Being an entrepreneur can come as both a gift and a curse. On one hand, there’s nothing like being your own boss and making revenue by way of ideas created from your mind. At the same time though, any and all mishaps will fall directly on your lap and oftentimes result in debilitating criticism by those who once lifted you up to prominence.

Add being Black to the mix, which in America can sometimes be enough to cause hate in itself, and the situation might just feel like a catch-22 of sorts.

RELATED: Barbie Branded: The Wins And Fails Of Nicki Minaj Endorsement Deals

However, many Black celebrities over the years have showed us examples from both sides of the spectrum that prove not all biz deals are alike. Take sports mogul Shaquille O’Neal for example. The now-retired 4-time NBA champion is one of the most successful businessmen in any field, at one point owning an impressive 155 Five Guys locations before selling them back in 2016 to launch his own fast food joint, Big Chicken. That’s not even including his over 150 car washes and stake in Ring security cameras well before Amazon bought it for over $1 billion.

With that being said, Shaq also knows what it means to experience loss in business. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast recently, he confirmed the sell of all his Auntie Anne’s locations after realizing, in his words, “Black people don’t like pretzels that much. So I had to switch it up.”

RELATED: 8 Tasteful Celebrity Food And Drink Endorsements

A bold claim in itself, the 7’1 tycoon jokingly added that even the fan-favorite Cinnamon Pretzels ain’t cutting it, going on to add, “At first, it was a good investment, but the numbers didn’t add up.” It takes great skills and confidence to make a decision like that, but of course Shaq has many other platforms he can fall back on to alleviate the fall.

Even though most can only imagine what it’s like doing big biz like the big man, there are a few out there who’ve taught us some valuable lessons along the way on both the winning front and when it all falls down.

Get some biz tips by checking out both wins and fails when it comes to celebrity franchise investments, including a fumbled bag over BBMs, a fast food king that doesn’t even eat meat and a game-changing move by King Bey as per usual:

Black In Business: The Wins And Fails Of Celebrity Franchise Investments was originally published on blackamericaweb.com