Black Music Month: Mya’s Top 5 Hits According To Billboard Magazine

If there was a photo for the definition of an underrated singer/performer in R&B, Mýa’s face would be it. The DMV’s own burst on the scene with her first single “It’s All About Me.” The track hit the top ten on Billboard’s Top 100 chart and the rest is history. Along with her musical success, which includes a Grammy nomination for her fully independent album “Smoove Jones,” she has been an inspiring member of the Vegan community.

For Black Music Month, we celebrate Mýa’s accomplishments with her top 5 biggest songs according to Billboard Magazine. Check them out below.

1. Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk “Lady Marmalade”

2. “Case Of The Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do)”

3. It’s All About Me ft. Sisqo

4. My Love Is Like…Wo

5. Blackstreet feat Mya, Mase & Blinky Blink “Take Me There”

