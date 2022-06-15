LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If there was a photo for the definition of an underrated singer/performer in R&B,face would be it. The DMV’s own burst on the scene with her first single “.” The track hit the top ten on Billboard’s Top 100 chart and the rest is history. Along with her musical success, which includes a Grammy nomination for her fully independent album “Smoove Jones,” she has been an inspiring member of the Vegan community.

For Black Music Month, we celebrate Mýa’s accomplishments with her top 5 biggest songs according to Billboard Magazine. Check them out below.

RELATED: Wale’s Top 5 Songs According To Billboard

RELATED: The Great Debates: Best Female Rapper

RELATED: The Great Debates: Best Song of Decade

Black Music Month: Mya’s Top 5 Hits According To Billboard Magazine was originally published on kysdc.com