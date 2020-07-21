CLOSE
Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

Posted 9 hours ago

Metalicious Lip Lacquer

Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance


Most women have a love-hate relationship with lip glosses. While we love the versatility when it comes to coverage, sticky, dry formulas and rough textures can make us hate even the prettiest lip gloss shade. Fortunately, I can vouch for Black Radiance when they say they’ve figured out the perfect recipe when it comes to their new line of Metalicious Lip Lacquers which dropped today.

If the colors in the picture above look slightly familiar, that’s because the lacquers are an extension of the Metalicious Lip Sculptors the brand released last year. The line of creamy sticks was created to define lips and make them pop in bold, metallic colors. And now you can add extra shine by layering the Lacquers over the Sculptors.

Metalicious Lip Lacquer

Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance


As a standalone product, the glosses are dope too and perfect for girls who like just a subtle hint of color, especially when experimenting with out-of-the-box purple and blue shades like Top Off, Top Choice, Top Heavy, and Tip Top. (Are you catching the vibe that these glossers are meant to be toppers?). What I love most is that despite being hyper-metallic, the texture is far from gritty which happens with a lot of glitter glosses. In fact, I’d argue Metalicious are the smoothest glosses I’ve used, which you can chalk up to the use of shea butter, grapeseed oil, and argan oil in the cruelty-free formula.

Metalicious Lip Lacquer

Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance


So far, Over The Top, a pinkish peach has become my daily go-to, but I’m looking forward to experimenting with some of the more daring shades, like On Top, soon. Check out the various colors in the collection below and look for them in the aisles of Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, and CVS during your next drug store run. You can also shop on Blackradiancebeauty.com if you’re still social distancing.

