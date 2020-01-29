CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

Posted January 29, 2020

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Two days after the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, fans and journalists are clearly still grieving. They are also sending out incredibly touching tributes to the basketball legend, including a recent viral video of ESPN’s Elle Duncan.

In the clip, Duncan, who only interview Kobe once, captured a moment where he was beaming about his wife’s when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter.

“I asked him advice on raising girls, as he quite famously had three at the time,” Duncan recounted. “He said, ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.’ His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year-and-a-half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children. He said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl. And I was like, ‘four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?’ Without hesitation, he said ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.’”

My eyes are sweating.

Not surprisingly, this video went viral and the hashtag #GirlDad started trending on social media with fathers posting adorable pictures of themselves with the little girls in their lives.

Take a look at the best Black Twitter #GirlDad photos:

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 week ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close