HomeNews

Black Twitter Passionately Kicks Off Black History Month As Expected #BlackHistoryMonth

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Black History Month background. Vector

Source: BojanMirkovic / Getty


Black History Month got off to a grand start Tuesday morning (Feb. 1) via social media, most especially among the cultural innovators collectively known as Black Twitter. Via the hashtag #BlackHistoryMonth, folks are kicking off the month-long celebration with passion and pride as expected.

Via Twitter’s Explore tab, most will note that the #BlackHistoryMonth hashtag is the top trending topic at the moment. Underneath the tag, Twitter users shared memes, jokes, short clips, historical facts, and much more.

First established at Kent State University in 1970, the celebration extended to other parts of the nation in 1976 when President Gerald Ford recognized the month as part of the nation’s Bicentennial. The celebration is held in other nations too such as Canada, which shares the same month as America.

Check out some of the reactions from Black Twitter celebrating  Black History Month below.

Photo: Getty

Black Twitter Passionately Kicks Off Black History Month As Expected #BlackHistoryMonth  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

Word

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

A little intense, but we respect the energy. RIP, Queen. 

16.

17.

18.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close