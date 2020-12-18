Black Twitter Reacts to the Possibility of Unlocking Superpowers On Dec. 21

Black people will unlock their superpowers come Dec. 21 according to Twitter user @lottidot.
As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people 👩🏽🦯 they wanna make us average
— ßß (@lottidot) December 5, 2020
This entire conversation stemmed from a Twitter thread about the Covid-19 vaccination on Dec. 5. She claimed that the government planned to use the vaccine to alter our genetic makeup. “Yeah, but at the same time, this disease was created in China and was only supposed to attack us, then a guy altered it to make it attack everyone,” she tweeted. “Yeah it’s worldwide, but the [government] ain’t handling it as they should [because] their ultimate motive is a vaccine to alter our genetic code.”
“As Black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else,” she tweeted. “We are more creative. On December 21, our real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who [you] are as a people. They wanna make us average.”
Shortly after, Black Twitter had a field day discussing what will come of the long-awaited day when Black people’s superpowers are allegedly unlocked. As if we didn’t already discover the power that Black people have in this world, it was all confirmed in just a few lines on Twitter. A timeline filled with hilarious reactions all thanks to one user’s prophecy has truly made our entire month. Now, only a few short days away before we discover if @lottidot was right all along. If her predictions are true, what superpowers are you anticipating? Comment below and enjoy our favorite reactions from this moment.
1. Teyana Taylor’s Baby Unlocked Her Powers Early
Source:@theyungjayb
Teyana Taylor daughter got her superpowers early, my damn ovaries😩 pic.twitter.com/eekEvSFviU— $jèa (@theyungjayb) December 18, 2020
Not with them getting the baby involved, but this has us crying laughing. Teyana Taylor’s baby is talking at 3 months and the timeline’s convinced she got her superpowers early.
2. New Boss Alert
Source:@ineedja_kadeeja
Reporting to my new boss on December 22. pic.twitter.com/Kezb9f6ZFY— KD (@ineedja_kadeeja) December 17, 2020
The people have elected Dr. Umar as the new boss once Black people’s superpowers are fully unlocked come Dec. 21.
3. When Something Takes Over My Body
Source:@843KT
me on December 20th at 11:59:59 PM pic.twitter.com/eTuteLBMnm— k (@843KT) December 17, 2020
We’ll be out here shouting like Fantasia when those superpowers activate on the 21st.
4. This Is The One
Source:@WhereIsKyG
The black community on December 21st pic.twitter.com/viLaY1Mq3c— Kÿ (@WhereIsKyG) December 14, 2020
Who remembers this movie from Disney Channel? The only thing stopping this super family was Black folks favorite thing – aluminum foil. Crying real tears right now. Black Twitter is jokes.
5. Don’t Be This Guy
Source:@maxsclout
my black ass on #December21st when i get superpowers: pic.twitter.com/SKGRcG6vB9— max🔥 (@maxsclout) December 16, 2020
Try to do a little research on your top three superpowers before the 21st or you’ll end up like this guy burning down the house. Be careful now!
6. Do My Powers Come With a Super Suit?
Source:@J_Holmees
Me on December 21st when I get my superpowers pic.twitter.com/Tuo2423jeb— Jr. Deacon (@J_Holmees) December 18, 2020
Just wondering if Edna Mode will appear with our super suits when our powers are activated. We’re looking for something real cute and sleek.
7. Hype AF
Source:@pfunk1130
Black Twitter got me HYPED for the niggrigenesis occurring on December 21st. I hope I get one of the better superpowers.— Caleb “Openly Black” Dume (@pfunk1130) December 14, 2020
Nothing more exciting than Black Twitter hyping this entire moment. Superpowers, super heroes and super Black people will awaken soon enough.
8. BRB, Transforming Into BlankmanSource:@HeyImAnde
Someone said this is them on the 21st transforming into Blankman. Let’s hope you don’t get slapped around like this.
9. Your Superpowers Are Already Within
Source:@Tweettweetter
Gag is you already have superpowers. All of y'all gearing up to tap into something already sitting inside of you dormant. Let's go! #December21st #December2020 pic.twitter.com/yjUaHCaDxT— Tweettweetter (@Tweettweetter) December 15, 2020
Somebody was extremely woke with this one, but we agree. Black people have always had the power within, so unleash what’s already locked inside.
10. Black People Casually Joining The Avengers
Me on December 21st pic.twitter.com/WV8HurrfO0— Jenniggafer Hopez (@Asia_Bean) December 17, 2020
This is a visual representation of what will happen on Dec. 21st when Black people join Marvel’s Avengers. Good luck trying to stop us now!