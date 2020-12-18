Black Twitter Reacts to the Possibility of Unlocking Superpowers On Dec. 21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people 👩🏽‍🦯 they wanna make us average — ßß (@lottidot) December 5, 2020

Black people will unlock their superpowers come Dec. 21 according to Twitter user @ lottidot

This entire conversation stemmed from a Twitter thread about the Covid-19 vaccination on Dec. 5. She claimed that the government planned to use the vaccine to alter our genetic makeup. “Yeah, but at the same time, this disease was created in China and was only supposed to attack us, then a guy altered it to make it attack everyone,” she tweeted. “Yeah it’s worldwide, but the [government] ain’t handling it as they should [because] their ultimate motive is a vaccine to alter our genetic code.”

Someone responded to her tweet asking how the government would benefit from changing everyone’s genetic code and @lottidot replied saying the government wants to prevent us from unlocking our full potential.

“As Black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else,” she tweeted. “We are more creative. On December 21, our real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who [you] are as a people. They wanna make us average.”

Shortly after, Black Twitter had a field day discussing what will come of the long-awaited day when Black people’s superpowers are allegedly unlocked. As if we didn’t already discover the power that Black people have in this world, it was all confirmed in just a few lines on Twitter. A timeline filled with hilarious reactions all thanks to one user’s prophecy has truly made our entire month. Now, only a few short days away before we discover if @lottidot was right all along. If her predictions are true, what superpowers are you anticipating? Comment below and enjoy our favorite reactions from this moment.

