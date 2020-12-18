CLOSE
Black Twitter Reacts to the Possibility of Unlocking Superpowers On Dec. 21

Posted December 18, 2020

Black people will unlock their superpowers come Dec. 21 according to Twitter user @lottidot.

This entire conversation stemmed from a Twitter thread about the Covid-19 vaccination on Dec. 5. She claimed that the government planned to use the vaccine to alter our genetic makeup. “Yeah, but at the same time, this disease was created in China and was only supposed to attack us, then a guy altered it to make it attack everyone,” she tweeted. “Yeah it’s worldwide, but the [government] ain’t handling it as they should [because] their ultimate motive is a vaccine to alter our genetic code.”

Someone responded to her tweet asking how the government would benefit from changing everyone’s genetic code and @lottidot replied saying the government wants to prevent us from unlocking our full potential.

“As Black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else,” she tweeted. “We are more creative. On December 21, our real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who [you] are as a people. They wanna make us average.”

Shortly after, Black Twitter had a field day discussing what will come of the long-awaited day when Black people’s superpowers are allegedly unlocked. As if we didn’t already discover the power that Black people have in this world, it was all confirmed in just a few lines on Twitter. A timeline filled with hilarious reactions all thanks to one user’s prophecy has truly made our entire month. Now, only a few short days away before we discover if @lottidot was right all along. If her predictions are true, what superpowers are you anticipating? Comment below and enjoy our favorite reactions from this moment.

1. Teyana Taylor’s Baby Unlocked Her Powers Early

Source:@theyungjayb

Not with them getting the baby involved, but this has us crying laughing. Teyana Taylor’s baby is talking at 3 months and the timeline’s convinced she got her superpowers early. 

2. New Boss Alert

Source:@ineedja_kadeeja

The people have elected Dr. Umar as the new boss once Black people’s superpowers are fully unlocked come Dec. 21. 

3. When Something Takes Over My Body

Source:@843KT

We’ll be out here shouting like Fantasia when those superpowers activate on the 21st. 

4. This Is The One

Source:@WhereIsKyG

Who remembers this movie from Disney Channel? The only thing stopping this super family was Black folks favorite thing – aluminum foil. Crying real tears right now. Black Twitter is jokes. 

5. Don’t Be This Guy

Source:@maxsclout

Try to do a little research on your top three superpowers before the 21st or you’ll end up like this guy burning down the house. Be careful now! 

6. Do My Powers Come With a Super Suit?

Source:@J_Holmees

Just wondering if Edna Mode will appear with our super suits when our powers are activated. We’re looking for something real cute and sleek. 

7. Hype AF

Source:@pfunk1130

Nothing more exciting than Black Twitter hyping this entire moment. Superpowers, super heroes and super Black people will awaken soon enough. 

8. BRB, Transforming Into Blankman

Source:@HeyImAnde

Someone said this is them on the 21st transforming into Blankman. Let’s hope you don’t get slapped around like this. 

9. Your Superpowers Are Already Within

Source:@Tweettweetter

Somebody was extremely woke with this one, but we agree. Black people have always had the power within, so unleash what’s already locked inside. 

10. Black People Casually Joining The Avengers

This is a visual representation of what will happen on Dec. 21st when Black people join Marvel’s Avengers. Good luck trying to stop us now! 

