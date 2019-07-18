CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’ Hot Girl Summer Struggle Twerk

Posted July 18, 2019

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: John Shearer / Getty


Over at HelloBeautiful, we love us some Megan Thee Stallion.

We love how she is taking hee-haw culture and making it her own, along with being a much-needed fresh face of a growing trend of Black women taking over hip-hop.

This queen is unapologetic, smart as hell, has knees of steel and owns her sexuality minus the respectability politics.

 


 

We also love how welcoming she is (well maybe not to Aeysha Curry), but to folks in general who are taking on her liberating coined phrase “hot girl summer” to live their best twerking and scheming life this season.

But here’s the deal: Not everyone needs to be invited to be this party.

Case in point: On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus, notorious culture vulture, went and posted a video of herself on social media struggle twerking to the rapper’s song, “Shake That.”

Just look at this tired nonsense:

(If anyone needs to come over, it would be to teach her how to dance, delete all of Megan’s songs from her playlist and have a conversation about cultural appropriation and hypocrisy, but we digress.)

Now to everyone’s surprise, apparently Megan was feeling this catastrophe, retweeting the video.

Hot girl Miley,” she wrote. 

Not surprisingly, all hell broke loose in her mentions. See, Black Twitter was not here for Ms. Megan “gassing up” someone so undeserving. That, and they reminded her that the pop star (who once called hip-hop “lewd”) is NEVER allowed to sit at our table, not today, not ever:

Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’ Hot Girl Summer Struggle Twerk was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close