Black Twitter’s Reaction To ‘Bird Box’ Is Actually Better Than The Movie

Posted December 27, 2018

Bird Box

Source: Netflix / Bird Box


Netflix’s original film Bird Box is causing quite the stir on the Internet and we have to admit, the reactions are actually better than the movie. While we enjoyed the suspense thriller and, we’re cracking up at Black Twitter’s take on the “creatures.”

Released on December 13, Bird Box became a bonding family movie for the holidays despite it’s horrific nature. And since it’s release, it’s becoming one of Netflix’s more successful flicks. Whether you believe Bird Box lives up to the hype, the memes sure do.

From Sanda Bullock’s praise-worthy performance to Trevante Rhode’s fine ass and Lil’ Rel saving the day (a la Get Out), here’s the best reactions to Bird Box around the Black Twitter.

Black Twitter’s Reaction To ‘Bird Box’ Is Actually Better Than The Movie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close