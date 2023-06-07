LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sure, the annualis about a highly anticipated polo game, but we all know what the people came for… the fashion.

In 2008, prestigious champagne brand Veuve Clicquot teamed up with polo player Ignacio Figueras to launch the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic to inspire unique crowds to join in and enjoy the sport while sipping on good champagne. Since the launch of events, it has become the most stylish event, bringing many from across the globe to participate in the event held once a year at the Liberty State Park in NYC.

Black women show up to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic draped in the most stylish ensembles. The eye-popping colors, fascinators, makeup, and accessories are head-turning. From florals to prints, pink, yellow, and orange hues — the melanin overfloweth. Black women, we did that!

As an attendee, I wore a pink gold luck exaggerated sleeve dress by Arianne Elmy complete with a Boot Barn orange fur felt hat.

Watch More

Watch More

Orange is the branded color of the champagne brand, and you know that color is a summer essential against black and brown skin. The headgear fascinators, fedora hats, and fancy headbands were the noticeable accessory of choice. Check out what these stylistas wore:

Black Women Served Fashion At This Year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com