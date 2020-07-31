CLOSE
#BlackIsKing: Beyoncé Releases Visual LP ‘Black Is King’ & The Beyhive Is Pleased As Expected

Posted July 31, 2020

Find Your Way Back Image from Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King on Disney +

Source: Andrew White / Parkwood Entertainment


For over two decades, Beyoncé has continued to raise her personal bar of excellence as an entertainer and performer while inspiring generations of young women and men to be more. Using her massive talent and keen eye, the Houston superstar has released her latest project, Black Is King, a visual album that is a companion piece to her The Lion King: The Gift project.

The highly anticipated visual album draws on inspiration from The Lion King film which Beyoncé stars in alongside Donald Glover, comes at a pivotal time in global history as the Black Lives Matter movement has taken hold in the wake of the passing of Breonna Taylor, Goerge Floyd, Sandra Bland, Ahmaud Abery, and others.

In a statement from Disney, the company says that Black Is King is aimed towards, “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

As expected, the Beyhive has been going up heavy for the project and for good reason. Directed by Queen Bey by way of her Parkwood Entertainment production company, all of the meticulous care the Texas songstress puts into her music and live shows is completely evident throughout Black Is King.

Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, makes a scene-stealing cameo with her auntie, Kelly Rowland. Jay-Z is also featured in the project along with Lupita Nyong’o, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Naomi Campbell, and Blue Ivy’s younger siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Filmed for over a year, some of the locations for the project included New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, London, and other locales.

On Twitter, the hashtag #BlackIsKing is replete with heavy praise for Black Is King and we’ve collected some of them for viewing below.

Black Is King is exclusively available on Disney+.

Photo: Disney Plus/Parkwood Entertainment

Close