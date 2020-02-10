CLOSE
HomeFashion & Style

#BlackTwitter Can’t Get Enough Of Russell Wilson’s Wash N’ Set & Neither Can We

Posted February 10, 2020

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty


Russell Wilson is one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game of football. He’s an incredible father, doting husband and pioneer in the natural hair movement. Ok, not so much that last one. But when the future Hall of Famer debuted his tussled and teased do, this weekend, social media couldn’t help but react. It was giving us salon owner realness.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty


Ciara and Russell, and his half up, half down man bun,  hit the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after party last night, reigniting convo around his glorious hair. Russell looks like he stepped straight out a Dominican hair salon and onto the red carpet.

Listen, whatever you think about Russell Wilson, you can’t deny his confidence. Pull up some old school Jam and scroll through these hilarious tweets.

#BlackTwitter Can’t Get Enough Of Russell Wilson’s Wash N’ Set & Neither Can We  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close