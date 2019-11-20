CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

#BlackTwitter Roasted Kim Kardashian & The Steve Harvey Suit She Wore To Sunday Service

Posted 19 hours ago

The Promise Armenian Institute Event At UCLA

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Kim Kardashian may be her husband’s fashion muse, but social media wasn’t feeling her latest attempt at a rising trend — oversized blazers. We’re sure Kim wanted to be as respectful a.k.a as covered as possible for Kanye’s Sunday Service appearance at Joel Olsteen’s church Lakewood Church, but social media thinks her wardrobe came straight from the 2003 draft class.

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to start roasting the KKW businesswoman and remind us that Jesus encourages you to come as you are, but not if you’re Kim Kardashian in a Steve Harvey suit.

Not only did Kim’s suit make a lot of noise, her choice to allow her oldest child North West to wear a fake septum piercing also sparked outrage.

See what social media is saying about Kimmy’s conservative look…

#BlackTwitter Roasted Kim Kardashian & The Steve Harvey Suit She Wore To Sunday Service  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close