CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym Motivation

Posted August 19, 2019

2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Mindy Small / Getty


Unless you’re been living under a rock, you should know that Normani is this summer’s new “It Girl.” And for good reason.

When she dropped her dope “Motivation” video, an ode to 2000s video past, we all got to see how she is the next big thing. That, and her athletic body is utterly amazing, most importantly dem thighs.

 

So how does the 23-year-old singer get so toned?

She told Modeliste back in 2016 that she doesn’t get too bogged down at the gym, she prefers getting her cardio on stage.

Well, considering my busy schedule, I never really get the opportunity to physically get in the gym. I would say my workout regime would be every night on stage performing hour long sets,” she said.

Adding, “That can be pretty tiring. After I get off stage, I honestly feel like I was at the gym for a good hour, so that kind of makes up for it!”

Well, whatever she does to look for great, we bow down to her. Here are 15 times Normani has motivated us to do those extra reps in barre class!

#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym Motivation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Hakuna Matata

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

you gotta strut like you mean it free your mind

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

I need somebody who can take control

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

feeling like brandy in the cinderella movie

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

souuuuuuul train

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

1996

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

🎆

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

🌪

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

BET AWARDS 18

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

76 in December

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

5/31/96

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

honey I’m home

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

15.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close