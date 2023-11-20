Boosie Considers Lawsuit Against Rod Wave For Sampling His Music

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie and Rod Wave represent Hip-Hop at differing generational points and it appeared that the two may have been crossing into some avoidable static. Boosie is reportedly considering a lawsuit against Rod Wave over the uncleared use of one of his songs.

For those unaware, Rod Wave, who has had several high-charting singles and projects since his career boomed in 2018, released his latest album Nostalgia this past September. The album features the track “Long Journey,” the same title of a Boosie Badazz song of the same name that was released in 2010 via the rapper’s Incarcerated album.

Wave’s hook is identical to the original and it’s clear where the Florida rapper got his inspiration.

From Rod Wave’s “Long Journey”:

Dear God, I thank You for (I thank You)

Everything You gave to us, uh

You kept them devils away from us, uh

And You finally made a way for us, so I say

Dear God, I thank You for (I thank You)

Everything You gave to us, uh

You kept them devils away from us, uh

And You finally made a way for us, I say

Amazingly, fans of Wave are targeting Boosie and calling him out of his name for demanding royalties for artists using his song. He had a similar issue with Kodak Black in recent times and even said in a now-viral clip that the artists are often using the exact song titles as was the case for Wave.

Rod Wave caught wind of Boosie’s demands and shared a video to social media saying that he’ll pay the cost as long as the number isn’t crazy.

Check out the reactions from all sides below. We also posted the songs in question below as well.

Photo: Getty

