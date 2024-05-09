Listen Live
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

Published on May 9, 2024

SOCCER: JUL 19 MLS All-Star Game

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


We all know that ’90s R&B icon Brian McKnight is currently unlikely to receive any “#1 Dad” coffee mugs from anyone besides the child with his current wife that he’s willing to claim. We know that ever since he publicly disowned his other biological offspring, whom he has called the “product of sin,” popular opinion on social media has been that the “Back at One” singer is a despicable excuse for a father and human being, and that, if “cancel culture” is truly a thing, there are worse choices for a celebrity who should rightfully be a victim of it.

Meanwhile, McKnight has been stubbornly unapologetic about his behavior and his stance on the children he helped bring into the world, but it’s possible his attitude might change now that his declining popularity has hit toilet bowl level, and it is reportedly causing concerts to get canceled. For example, McKnight’s upcoming Motor City show in Detroit is no longer upcoming or coming at all because the people of Detroit have spoken and basically said: Nah, we’re good.

From Detroit Metro Times:

Under a Facebook post on April 23 announcing that McKnight would be visiting in June to perform at Sound Board in the MotorCity Casino Hotel, commenters were not welcoming, most of them ridiculing the musician, with little interest in actually attending the show.

“He might as well retire,” one commenter said. “Tell him bring his kids and we might come.”

Another wrote, “Wouldn’t even go for free.”

Ticketmaster confirmed the show’s cancellation on May 3 with no explanation, though it’s likely tied to the backlash against the artist.

Apparently, the comments section under the Motor City Facebook post was a bloodbath to cleanse the “Anytime” artist as if he was the “product of sin,” and the commentary on X hasn’t been any more flattering.

So, y’all know what time it is—let’s take a look at some of these responses below.

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

