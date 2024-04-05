Bronny James Declares For NBA Draft And Enters Transfer Portal, Social Media Reacts

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

But in a rare move, the rumors that Bronny will be entering the transfer portal have also been proven.

Bronny took to his Instagram with a major announcement, citing his roller coaster of a year—from a health scare to playing college basketball—and what his future holds.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete. I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal,” the post read, which included USC’s colors and Bronny rocking his journey. “Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

Bronny declaring for the draft while still entering the transfer portal means he’s keeping his options open. If his draft possibilities aren’t looking too optimistic, he’ll be able to play another college season and develop his skills even more.

His unexpected freshman year started with him suffering cardiac arrest in the offseason, missing several games, and returning to average 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

This comes days after a New York Daily News reporter Dick Weiss tweeted that Bronny’s USC days were over, and LeBron responded indirectly that his son has “tough decisions to make” and that the James family is behind him.

If Bronny does transfer, Duquesne is reportedly a front-runner since LeBron’s high school teammate, Dru Joyce, is the head coach there. And any NBA team that drafts him, knows they have a chance of signing LeBron as well, which sweetens the deal.

Now that Bronny has made the decision, see how social media is reacting below.

