Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West

Posted July 21, 2020

Source: Kanye West / Twitter


According to many observers, Kanye West is a man undergoing a series of mental health breakdown episodes. While an official diagnosis hasn’t been offered, friends and associates are rallying around the Chicago superstar, namely comedian Dave Chappelle.

Via a tweet, West shared a video of Chappelle and other gentlemen flanking him while visiting the producer and fashion designer’s sprawling Wyoming digs. In the video, West is seen thanking Chappelle for coming to see him and asks him to share a funny anecdote, which Chappelle doesn’t necessarily do as he informs his friend that’s he’s still on his first cup of coffee.

In the brief verbal exchange, West and the others burst into belly laughs due to Chappelle’s deadpan humor and matter-of-fact delivery. In the tweet caption for the shared video, West was clearly thankful that his longtime friend made the trek to support him.

“THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL[.] DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” West wrote.

The beauty of the clip below is that West seemed to be in a better place than he was during his South Carolina presidential campaign stop over the weekend.

Photo: Twitter

Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

