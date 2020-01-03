was destined from greatness from the time she made her introduction to the world in 2012, an expected trajectory considering her famous mom and dad . While online trolls and sideline haters have continually tried to talk down on the seven-year-old budding star, it’s fine time we recognize the icon that Blue Ivy is.

A recent photo of the oldest of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children playfully mugging for the camera alongside the powerhouse Houston duo of her mom and Megan Thee Stallion caught plenty of positive attention but some mean-spirited comments as well.

Beyond the fact that Blue Ivy is just seven years of age, nobody should be under this much scrutiny no matter how old they are. Adding to that, Black girls and women have enough to contend with in this world, especially when so many people try to hold them up to the beauty standards that they never subscribed to.

While the constant bickering over her hair and looks is nothing short of invasive, the outside noise of a few couldn’t possibly silence the many who see her as an icon in the making. Already, Blue Ivy has become a part of pop culture chatter and with the guidance of Hov and Bey, the skies are the limit for the little princess.

She’s also getting placement on the charts for her vocal contributions on her mom’s The Gift project in support of The Lion King movie. See what we mean? She’s just an icon living as Jaden Smith famously rapped.

Check out these top iconic moments featuring Blue Ivy Carter below.

Brown Skin Girl: The Top 10 Iconic Moments Of Blue Ivy Carter