Buffalo Wild Wings Sued Over Boneless Wings, Hilariously Responds on Twitter

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

, or ‘B Dubs’, depending on who you ask, has been sued by a man claiming that their boneless wings are in fact just chicken nuggets with sauce.

Yes. Seriously.

Aimen Halim from Chicago filed an official complaint with the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois, stating that the sports bar has used “false and deceptive marketing and advertising” in relation to their boneless wings. Halim alleges that their boneless wings aren’t deboned chicken wings, and are actually just chicken breast meat that’s deep-fried and slathered in sauce.

While the restaurant has yet to make an official response, its social media department has made a statement. Sort of.

On their official Twitter account, they posted, “It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo.”

Oh, now that’s spicey!

It didn’t take long for other social media users to chime in. While some championed the restaurant for it’s snarky response, others claimed that the lawsuit should be taken a bit more seriously.

So, what say you? Do you think boneless wings are basically chicken nuggets? Or does Buffalo Wild Wings have a point?

Keep scrolling to see their official tweet and keep reading to see our favorite responses!

Buffalo Wild Wings Sued Over Boneless Wings, Hilariously Responds on Twitter was originally published on wzakcleveland.com