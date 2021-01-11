CLOSE
Buss It Challenge Has Women Showing Off BAWDY! [Videos]

Posted January 11, 2021

Erica Banks

Buss It Challenge has become the next trend to sweep the Tik Tokers worldwide. In this challenge, women get to show off how great they been taking care of themselves during the quarantine. The song behind the viral thirst traps is Erica BanksBuss It” song. Coming off the viral Corvette Corvette Tik Tok challenge by Philly’s own Pop Hunna, it comes as no surprise that another challenge has surfaced. This time, the ladies are taking over! Celebrities like Monica & Dani Leigh chose to get in on the fun and did their own version of the Buss It Challenge!

Check out some of our favorite ones below!

 

1.

@virginiasanhouse

this is the coolest trend:)

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

2.

3.

@queeen_lia15

Buss It 🤪🔥 #fyp #bussit #bussitdownchallenge #slay #viral

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

4.

5.

@wiintrr

#ColorCustomizer @fashionnova fashionnovapartner

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

6.

@brookeashleyhall

🙏🏼 my 💦 didn’t break 😂TAP ❤️ & FOLLOW for more!#pregnant #pregnancy #9months #37weeks #bussit #bussitchallenge #couple #goals #fyp #thirdtrimester

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

7.

@goldenella_

#bussit #bussitchallenge #fyp #GreenScreenScan #oops

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

8.

@iree_bandzz

Had to hop on the challenge 😩❤️❤️ #fyp #foryou #trending #bussitchallenge

♬ I love women - erika davila

9.

@citrinelove

Buss it challenge #bussit #foryoupage #fyp

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

10.

@jordanharding.x

Bust it 🍕#foryou #bussitchallenge

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

11.

@bellapoarch

This trend is cute😆

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

12.

@klondikeblonde

idk #bussitchallenge #bussit #fyp

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

13.

@athenaarr

I had to jump on this trend #bussit #bussitchallenge #fyp

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

14.

@toribori___

Had to hop on this #bustitopenchallenge #bustit #bustitopen #bustichallenge #twerk #twerking #bussitchallenge #bussit #bussitdown #bussit

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

15.

@melllyyc_

Why not? 😅#bussitdownchallenge#bussitchallenge#bustitdownchallenge#fyp#bussit

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

16.

@cutie_daisy_may

#bussitchallenge #bussitdownchallenge #glowup #model #tiktokchallenge

♬ I love women - erika davila

17.

@iamdawnmari

buss it studio edition 🤪 #bussit #bussitchallenge #bussitdown

♬ original sound - Dawn Mari

18.

@itstymarah

BUSSSSS IT 👀 I had to jump on the wave #fyp #bussitchallenge #bussit #bussitdown #trending #tellme

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks

19.

@chazmoodley

#bussit #bussitchallenge #bussitdown #transitions #fashion

♬ I love women - erika davila

20.

@getfitw.ash

tag the creator!! #bussitdown #bussit #bussitchallenge @gymshark

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
