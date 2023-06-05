LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hip Hop often has a way of inspiring dance crazes and viral movements that take the world by storm. These dances become popular and associated with specific songs, creating memorable moments in pop culture, and viral movements. Here are a few examples of rap songs that have had ICONIC dance associated with them:

Bust A Move! These Nostalgic Songs Will Make You Dance! was originally published on hot1009.com