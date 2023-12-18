Cam’ron Finally Links Up With His Crush Nia Long After Sliding Into Her Instagram DMs

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Harlem legend finally had the chance to link up with his crush, Nia Long, as they both attended sports agent Rich Paul‘s 42nd birthday party on Saturday night.

While enjoying the festivities, the actress and Cam took some pictures together, immediately sparking rumors that Cam’s pursuit had been successful.

So on Monday’s episode of his sports show, It Is What It Is, co-host Mase immediately asks for a rundown of the meeting.

I’m not with Nia,” Cam starts. “I met Nia, and she was very cool. She said, ‘You’re funny, you’re hilarious.’”

He then inquired about the lengthy DM he sent her, to which she replied, “That was fly.”

After Cam explained the innocent interaction, Mase explained a rumor that Cam was only invited to the birthday party as a way for Paul’s longtime friend and agent, LeBron James, to get back at Ime Udoka since the two had a heated NSFW exchange on the court earlier this month.

Cam hilariously doesn’t care what led to the link-up, and even if he was used as a pawn, he’s grateful.

“If that’s the case, thank you. If there’s any truth to it, thank you,” Cam said. “I see a lot of people saying ‘don’t fumble,’ but I’m not with Nia Long. I met her; she did not give me her number. I actually gave her my number; we have not spoken.”

It all began just weeks ago on It Is What It Is. Cam revealed that after her split from Ime Udoka, he sent her a lengthy Instagram message attempting to win her over.

“Hey stink. I Was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold,” read part of the message. “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then that. You’re a queen, and by the way l’m a king.”

Even if Cam and Nia aren’t an item, social media is considering the link-up a win. See the reactions below.

Cam’ron Finally Links Up With His Crush Nia Long After Sliding Into Her Instagram DMs was originally published on cassiuslife.com