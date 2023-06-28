Cam’ron Reveals Alleged Elite-Level Jordan Poole Trash Talking That Led To Draymond Green Punch

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

are still rippling through the league.

The two are on separate teams now, with Poole getting shipped off to DC and Green’s future up in the air. However, no one knows what exactly went down between the two that led to the punch during Warriors practice.

Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania hasn’t been able to uncover what happened, but there’s a new NBA insider on the case, non-other than legendary Harlem rapper Cam’ron.

Cam and fellow rapper and host Mase spoke about the Poole-Draymond beef on their sports talk show It Is What It Is, alleging the damning trash talk that Poole bestowed upon Green. First, Cam says that it’s not just Green but that former teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson aren’t fans of his either.

“That whole situation in Golden State is toxic,” he said. “It’s not just that Draymond doesn’t like him; the rumors are Steph doesn’t like him, Klay doesn’t like him.”

He then says it all began with Poole and Green attending rival Michigan colleges.

“They said the first day he told Draymond Green — you know, Michigan and Michigan State have beef; Draymond Green’s from Michigan State, he’s from Michigan,” Cam said. “He told Draymond, ‘I f-cked more b-tches in Michigan State than you when you went there,’” Cam continued.

The Purple Haze rapper added that Poole alluded to Green leaving the team as well, saying, “Then they was running sprints or something, and he told Draymond, ‘Don’t worry about it, you’ll be in Sacramento next year.’”

Poole also had a monster four-year contract extension worth $123 million on the way and told Green, “Why is your Twitter handle @MoneyGreen when you broke and you not gonna get a new contract?” which was allegedly the last straw before the fateful punch.

Cam’ron is a jokester, and no one knows if he was kidding or has an actual source within the NBA.

