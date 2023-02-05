LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

The fashion theme for Clive’s gala appeared to have been ultra-sexy because the stars’ ensembles definitely gave alluring vibes. From plunging necklines to thigh-high boots, the celebutante’s brought the heat. Scroll down for the details of their looks!

Cardi B, Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, H.E.R And More Hot Celebs Attended Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Gala In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Cardi B Source:Getty Cardi B looked snatched in a leather, patchwork custom Roberto Cavalli gown. She paired the garb with matching opera-length gloves and a gold choker necklace.

2. Offset Source:Getty Offset matched his lovely wife’s fly in a black, vintage suit adorned with a red collar and gold buttons.

3. Jennfier Hudson Source:Getty Jennifer Hudson sparkled in a silver, sequin gown that hugged her curves perfectly. She matched the look with a sleek bob hairdo and diamond jewelry.

4. Lizzo Source:Getty Lizzo hit the Clive Party up with her beau wearing an Alexander Mcqueen black and blue raffia fringe dress. She complemented her sexy garb with black, thigh-high sock boots.

5. H.E.R. Source:Getty H.E.R. was her usual fly self in a see-through Fendi pant set with a matching purse and embellished oversized sunglasses.

6. Lil Nas X Source:Getty One thing about Lil Nas X, he’s going to put the fashion on! He graced the Clive Party with his presence in a metallic Moschino suit. He chose the no-shirt route and accessorized the look with black, platform boots and a chain necklace.

7. Halle Bailey Source:Getty Halle Bailey took the plunge in a ravishing, see-through Cucculelli Shaheen gown. She accented her look with diamond drop earrings, and her locs were pulled back to reveal her gorgeous face.

8. Chloe Bailey Source:Getty Chloe Bailey was elegant in a black vintage-inspired gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a tiered bottom. She wore velvet, opera-length gloves to match the top half of her dress. Her hair was pulled back into a bun with tendrils framing her face.

9. Chance the Rapper Source:Getty Chance the Rapper looked debonair in an electric blue, double-breasted suit. He wore a black shirt underneath and a pink cap for a pop of color.

10. Miguel Source:Getty Miguel chose the oversize route in a Fen Chen Wang suit with black sunglasses and silver jewelry.

11. Nafessa Williams Source:Getty Nafessa Williams was all legs at the gala in a black strapless dress complete with a high split and red-lip embellishments. She topped the gown off with a black veil hat that added much pizazz to her frock.

12. Serayah Source:Getty Serayah served curves in a red, metallic, glove-in bodysuit. She covered the top in a matching wrap skirt that featured a seductive split. Her hair was styled in a 90’s hairstyle with a full bang in the front and hanging long in the back.