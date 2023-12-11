100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Love is dead, long live love. Cardi B has confirmed that she is single—and X is in shambles.

Speculation started that the Bronx rapper and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, were on shaky terms, once again, when they unfollowed each other on social media. Then during a recent Instagram live she confirmed that she’s properly single.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said during the Live. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

This story is developing.

Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now” was originally published on hiphopwired.com