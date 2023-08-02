LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

on stage. She threw her mic into the audience while cursing at the fan. But she may be facing prosecution after a woman went to the police saying she was hit by the flying mic.

It appears that the mic hit the woman Cardi targeted, but also ricocheted and hit another woman standing next to her. The woman who threw the drink can be heard apologizing but she was escorted out of the concert at Drai’s Nightclub anyway.

One of the women went to the police the following day to file a complaint, though it’s unclear which one.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD confirmed via Variety. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Concertgoers say that Cardi B asked them to splash water on her given the Vegas heat. But for some reason, maybe because she made the announcement earlier in the show, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took offense when she was hit by the drink thrown at her.

Neither Cardi nor her camp has responded to media requests about the incident, nor has she yet made any public statement.

Musicians have recently dealt with a rash of aggressive fan behavior. In June, Bebe Rexha was injured by a phone flung on stage by a concertgoer. Latto and Harry Styles also dealt with items being thrown at them by “fans.” Styles was hit by a projectile at a concert last month in Vienna.

Cardi released her last full project, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, but she’s stayed relevant with features. She collaborated with Latto on the “Put it On Da Floor Again” remix and just recently released “Jealousy” with her husband, Offset.

Cardi B Under Investigation For Battery After Throwing Mic At Vegas Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com