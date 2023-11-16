Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Casandra Ventura, better known as Cassie, is filing a lawsuit against media mogul Sean Combs, accusing Combs of rape, and years of sexual abuse.

“After years in silence and darkness,” Ms. Ventura said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

According to sources, the lawsuit reports that Combs met Ventura in 2005, when she was 19. Combs began a control and abuse pattern that included subduing her with drugs, physically assaulting her and forcing her to have sex with a number of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters.

The suit says, In 2018, near the end of their relationship, Combs forced his way into Ventura’s home and raped her.

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura, said Combs had spoken before to Ventura the suit was filed. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.”

As the one-year windows winds down on the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that allows people who say they were victims of sexual abuse to file civil suits after the statute of limitations has expired. Cassie felt it was imperative to make her case known.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching,” she said, “it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

