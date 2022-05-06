LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The Stellar Awards ceremony is the longest-running African American awards program on TV and this year will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15th & 16th. With the show being around the corner and Don Jackson of Central City productions called into Get Up! to give us some exciting news! This year’s theme will be “renew, revive, rejoice.” When speaking about the transition from Las Vegas to Atlanta, Jackson said “Well, you know, a lot had to do with COVID. We couldn’t go back to Vegas with the size of you know, a 10,000 audience and so that, and plus we were in Atlanta for some 10 years doing this show and had just a great, great audience.”

Listen:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jackson also gave Get Up the exclusive on the nominations! CeCe Winans leads the pack with 8 nominations including Artists of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Following Winans were Tamela Mann and Pastor Mike Jr. with 8. Jonathan McReynolds + Mali Music and Todd Dulaney racked up 7 noms. Kelontae Gavin and Maverick City Music received 5 nominations.

Choirmaster and Gospel legend Ricky Dillard will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award along with 5 2022 Stellar nominations. Aaron Lindsey will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon award.

The 37th Annual Stellar Awards takes place on July 15th and 16th.

Check out some of the major nominations below and more here at TheStellarawards.com/2022nominees

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

CeCe Winans Lead The 37th Annual Stellar Awards With 8 Nominations was originally published on getuperica.com