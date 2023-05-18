LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. We continue our celebration with some of the best television shows starring Asian American and Pacific Islander actors or hailing from AAPI directors and producers. Check out a list of our favorite AAPI TV shows inside.

A simple way to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month is by supporting the creators who are uplifting their communities and making sure the next generation is properly represented onscreen. Everyone deserves to see themselves on the big screen and for their stories to be heard. We decided to spotlight some of the best TV shows, highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander talent. From comedies, thrillers and dramas, these TV shows are sure to keep you entertained.

Amongst our curated list of excellent AAPI shows are some notable series like Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock” and Netflix’s newest popular limited series “Beef,” starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. There are some lesser known series on the list that deserve attention like Prime Video’s “The Cleaning Lady” and Hulu’s “Pen15.” The talent is stellar and should be praised beyond their cultural identity. Wong argues that Asian Americans are past needing representation and are valued for their talents beyond their racial identity.

In order for more stories to be heard, fans have to do their part and support existing content available now on TV. Be sure to binge these AAPI shows this month and the next (and the next and the next).

We compiled a list of our favorites but comment some of your favorite AAPI shows below if we missed any.

Check out a list of our favorite AAPI TV shows below:

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month By Binging These TV Shows [List] was originally published on globalgrind.com