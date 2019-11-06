CLOSE
HomeNews

Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond

Posted November 6, 2019

Did you know that some of the hottest stars in Hollywood are from the United Kingdom including Daniel Kaluuya, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Cynthia Erivo?

I know, I know, many of you are like, “Duh, we know that”, but you’ll be surprised how many people still do not know that Idris Elba is not from the United States!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out the list below to learn about some more British imports and let us know if any surprised you in the comment section below.

Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo Source:Getty

2. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton Source:Getty

3. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Source:Getty

4. Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith Source:Lourdes Sukari

5. Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor Source:Getty

6. Marsha Ambrosius

Marsha Ambrosius Source:Getty

7. Idris Elba

Idris Elba Source:Getty

8. Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis Source:Getty

9. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

10. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:On-SitePhotos.com
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close