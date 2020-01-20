CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Posted 15 hours ago

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Awards season is in full swing! This time around, all of the fashionable stars gathered around to celebrate their amazing performances in television and film. The Screen Actors Guild Awards had some noteworthy honorees. Lupita Nyong’o, Cynthia Erivo, and Jennifer Lopez were all up for awards which means they definitely brought their A-game to the red carpet.

Per usual, the stars did not disappoint. There was an overwhelming theme of bright, bold colors. From neon pinks to summery yellows, the celebrities took vibrancy to another level. On the contrary, some starlets opted for black and white monochrome looks. Somewhere in the middle was a beautiful blend of pastel gowns that screamed Spring.

In case you missed all the fabulousness that was the Screen Actors Guild red carpet, here’s a roundup of the best looks and hottest red carpet trends.

Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo absolutely dazzled at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a custom Schiaparelli neon pink and red gown.

2. LOGAN BROWNING AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

LOGAN BROWNING AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Logan Browning looked angelic in a pastel custom Jason Wu gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

3. LUPITA NYONG’O AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

LUPITA NYONG'O AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in a black and white floral Louis Vuitton dress at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

4. PRIAH FERGUSON AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

PRIAH FERGUSON AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Priah Ferguson looked amazing the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a beautiful yellow, strapless, tiered gown.

5. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

DANAI GURIRA AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Danai Gurira showed us what perfection looks like. The actress wore a neon pink, curve-hugging gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

6. ZOE KRAVITZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

ZOE KRAVITZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Zoë Kravitz showed off her simple, elegant style at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a peach Oscar de la Renta gown.

7. SAMIRA WILEY AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

SAMIRA WILEY AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Samira Wiley attended the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in navy blue, single-shoulder, ruffled gown.

8. LOLA OGUNNAIKE AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

LOLA OGUNNAIKE AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Lola Ogunnaike looked radiant in a black and white Rasario gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

9. ASHLEIGH LATHROP AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

ASHLEIGH LATHROP AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Ashleigh LaThrop gave a classic look at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

10. JENNIFER LOPEZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

JENNIFER LOPEZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez killed it in a Georges Shobeika gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

11. STORM REID AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

STORM REID AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Storm Reid gave us spring vibes at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a floral Giambattista Valli cocktail dress.

12. ZURI HALL AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020

ZURI HALL AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Zuri Hall was a complete vision at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. She wore an emerald green sequin and feathered gown.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close