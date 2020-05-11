CLOSE
Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise

Posted 4 hours ago

Barack And Michelle Obama Speak At Obama Foundation Summit

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


If you’re a mother, you know everyday is Mother’s Day for you. The duties and responsibilities of being a mother or guardian never ends but it’s nice to have a day that feels like an extra birthday.

The nation is slowly adjusting to our new normal (for now) and but what remains the same, are the many celebratory posts you see on social media. Celebrities filled our timelines with praises for their moms, sisters, aunties, cousins or any woman who raises a child. (Because motherhood isn’t limited to biology).

Mother’s Day is particularly hard for those who lost their mother, like Christian Combs, who paid homage to Kim Porter in a beautiful and touching post. It is the Combs’ family’s first Mother’s Day with their beloved mother.

From Beyonce to Barack Obama, these celebrities aid homage to their loved ones and all the other mothers in the world.

Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Beyonce

View this post on Instagram

Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers. My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang 🥰 and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B🐝

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Mama Tina received an outpouring of support from not only her biological daughter Bey, who posted this lengthy IG with a gorgeous throwback photo of the Knowles family matriarch with the caption “My mama was a savage, got this sh*t from Tina.” 

2. Christian Combs

Christian Combs took to social media to give his late mother Kim Porter her Mother’s Day flowers in a touching tribute that tugged on our heartstrings. 

3. Barack Obama

Barack Obama praised his forever queen Michelle Obama in a short and sweet post that also praises other mothers. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama,” he wrote.

4. Kelly Rowland

View this post on Instagram

#TITAN❤️

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Kelly Rowland has two moms and plenty of mom friends to celebrate. She touched our hearts with the final photo she took of her biological mother holding her son. She paid tribute to her bestie Bey, her sister Solange and bigged up herself for being such a dynamic mother. 

5. June Ambrose

Celebrity stylist June Ambrose paid tribute to her mother through a series of nostalgic photos. Ambrose’s mother passed in 2018 and continues to remember her  by spreading her mantra. “Thank you Mommy for showing me how to mother, how to live like you want to be remembered!”

6. Lebron James

LeBron James may be the top basketball player in the world right now, but he’s also pretty good at singing his wife’s praises. LeBron bowed down to his queen on Mother’s Day (like he does everyday) and praised his mother in a separate post, so both women got the admiration they deserved.

7. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is another athlete with great singing skills, singing his wife’s praises. Russell took to social media to share a loving message about Ciara, who is currently pregnant with his second child.

8. Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is celebrating her first Mother’s Day and Dwyane Wade made it extra special with a touching tribute. “The journey has been a long one, but you have fit perfectly into your role as @kaaviajames Mother. Your influence as a mother figure for @zaire @dahveonn @zayawade will always mean the world to me,” he wrote.

