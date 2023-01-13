HomePhotos

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Pat Smith

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Natalie Cole

3. K. Michelle

4. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela Bassett

