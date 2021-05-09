Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!

Mother’s Day is such a special time of the year. It’s a time to show appreciation and love for all the mothers, grandmothers, and expecting mothers in your life for their unconditional love and support that’s gotten so many of us through good and bad times. Mother’s Day is also the day that people take to Instagram to show off the beautiful mothers in their own lives, often sharing devotion and appreciation posts for their mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mommy friends, and everyone in between in hopes of making their Mother’s Day that much more special. While everyone’s Instagram timeline is absolutely flooded with gorgeous mothers, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebs’ Mother’s Day shout-outs to take a look at how they celebrated this lovely day. Check out our celebrity Mother’s Day round-up below!

1. Gabrielle Union Source:Gabrielle Union's Instagram Gabrielle Union shared an adorable video of her two-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, to Instagram on Mother’s Day while recognizing her long and sometimes painful journey to motherhood. “For many reasons, so many of us have a rough time today and to these good people, I send all my love, light, and compassion,” she captioned the sweet video of her daughter.

2. Lala Anthony Source:Lala Anthony's Instagram Although Lala is a mother to a (now teenager) herself, she took the day to recognize her own mother on Instagram, calling her, “My safe place. My happy place.” She continued, “Mommy I love you & I have no idea what I would do without you.” How sweet!

3. Lauren London Source:Lauren London's Instagram Lauren London shared an adorable selfie of her with her sons, Kameron and Kross, on Mother’s Day. The usually private mother of two was all smiles this day as she captioned the sweet photo, “Happy Mother’s Day! To yours mine ours 🙏🏽🦋💙.”

4. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Tracee Ellis Ross's Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross shared a photo dump of her and her gorgeous (and iconic) mama, Diana Ross. She captioned the photo set, “MAMA ~ I love you beyond!” and tagged her gorgeous mom in the flicks.

5. Ciara Source:Ciara's Instagram Motherhood looks good on Ciara! The proud mama of three uploaded an adorable Instagram photo carousel of herself with her three babies, showing off what she calls “the greatest gift God’s given her.”

6. Brandy Source:Brandy's Instagram Brandy took to Instagram today to share this short but cutesy video of her alongside her 18-year-old daughter Syrai as they lip synced and looked radiant in the camera. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Mother’s and Mother figures all over the world,” she captioned the sweet video. “We love you♥️ from me and my greatest gift.”