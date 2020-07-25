CLOSE
HomeNews

#ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry

Posted July 25, 2020

Hollywood Talent Agencies March To Support Black Lives Matter Protests

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Hollywood has made some strides over the decades to racially diversify its ranks but there is quite a long way to go according to many. Michael B. Jordan is among many powerful Black voices leading a charge alongside many other Black entertainers and figures in the industry with the new #ChangeHollywood initiative.

Via Twitter, the Black Panther star took to Twitter to announce the Change Hollywood initiative, listing out the aims of the burgeoning movement.

“Hollywood has a history of racism … Excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and propping up policing and injustices… Hollywood, break the pattern it’s about that time,” Jordan tweeted this past Thursday (July 23).

He added, “We are all accomplices in this fight to transform Hollywood. Our power is beyond measure. Our stories shift culture. S/O to real ones @ava @kendrick38 @tessathompson_x @WeBldPwr for their calls to action. “The industry won’t change on its own!” – @rashadrobinson #ChangeHollywood.”

Working with Color Of Change, Jordan rolled out the initiative’s action plan and while also opening the platform to new ideas from those who wish to join the effort.

“#ChangeHollywood is an initiative @ColorOfChange. The collab we launched today — creatives on the inside, advocates on the outside — illuminates a roadmap to change. And we’ll build resources to help it happen. Just reach out w/ what you need or want to do #ChangeHollywood.”

Shortly after making the call, several others began using the #ChangeHollywood tag and promised to lend their support to the burgeoning movement while also laying out their plans as well. Not surprisingly, critics of Jordan’s call to action are pushing back because they feel there are bigger fish to fry, not taking into account that Jordan nor his collaborators have said anything to suggest that there aren’t other pertinent issues present.

We’ve got some of the reactions, along with Michael B. Jordan’s tweets, listed out below.

Photo: Getty

#ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

There’s always one.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 days ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close