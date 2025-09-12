Listen Live
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Published on September 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME

The alarming shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has captured the nation, and the manhunt to find his killer has come to an end. Authorities report that they have identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, a native of Utah, who apparently acted alone to carry out the act.

 

As seen in Newsweek, Tyler Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was a lifelong resident of the state. According to still-developing reports, Robinson confessed to the Kirk shooting to his father and to their family priest, with the father turning in his son to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as authorities continued their investigation near Utah Valley University in the town of Orem on Thursday (September 11).

The Deseret News of Salt Lake City added in its reporting other details regarding Robinson, his family, and more. The outlet writes that Robinson’s family shared with investigators that he had become more politically engaged in recent years, with a particular level of sharp criticism towards Kirk and his ideology.

The outlet also shared that bullet casings and unused bullets that were inside the assumed murder weapon were emblazoned with words such as “Fascist cartch” and “If you read this, you are gay, lmao.”

Robinson’s father was reported to be a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and is a registered Republican voter. Robinson’s mother’s political affiliation was not publicly shared in the outlets we’ve perused, although it was stated on social media that she, too, voted Republican. The younger Robinson, who attended Utah Valley briefly in 2021, was reportedly a non-party voter.

As details continue to emerge in the coming days, there will be new developments that we’ll share at that time. Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox shared statements regarding the arrest on Friday (September 12), and stated on the night of the shooting that the political climate in America has become tense.

What is curious is that President Donald Trump and GOP members of Congress are suggesting that the killing of Charlie Kirk was part of some nefarious Democratic Party plot, despite little in the way of evidence linking them to this event. There has not been a retraction made by conservative pundits who also parroted these unfounded claims.

What is also true is that Kirk’s acerbic stance was popular among young, white conservatives who often gathered under the banner of their shared values and Christian faith, yet Kirk often had little tolerance for anyone outside of his peer group.

On X, we’ve gathered reactions to Tyler Robinson’s arrest in Utah. Check out those responses below.

Photo: Getty

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Entertainment

Deion Sanders enforces strict classroom dress code for Colorado football players

Entertainment

Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop

Entertainment

Trump Ordered Entire Mexico Border Wall Painted Black to Make It Too Hot to Climb

Homemade Cincinnati Chili Spaghetti
Food & Drink

Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close