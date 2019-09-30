For all the women out there who love and oversized sweater and thigh high boots, it’s officially your season. Pumpkin spice, long scarves, and fancy footwear are taking priority. Although animal prints are timeless patterns, we’ll see a lot of them this fall, especially on your feet.

Retailers have dedicated a big chunk of this season’s lineup to fun, festive animal prints. Winnie Harlow’s latest collection with Steve Madden shows her love for bright, vibrant snakeskin patterns while Zara has a nice collection of zebra striped, knee-high boots.

Expanding your wardrobe to include some of these pieces will help you acquire a collection of classic boots that you can wear for years to come. If you’re in need of a footwear update, then you’ve come to the right place. Here are 10 animal print boots you need this fall.

Check Out 10 Animal Print Boots You Need This Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com