Check Out 10 Of The Best Red Carpet Grammy Dresses Of All Times

Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? The Grammy Awards is scheduled to air this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT. With musicians like Cardi B., Doja Cat, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more scheduled to perform, we are in for the show of a lifetime.

Celebrities are probably experiencing cabin fever when it comes to red carpet events. Now that we’ve adjusted to Covid-19 life one year later, awards shows are figuring out innovative ways to deliver on an amazing show and celebrities are working on remaining fashion forward. The Grammy Awards is one of the most stylish events to attend. From extravagant ball gowns to barely-there dresses, our favorites pull out all the stops. Now that they’ve been off the red carpet for some time now, I’m thinking artists like Cardi B., Jhene Aiko, and Megan Thee Stallion are going to show up and show out.

Over the years we’ve seen some memorable red carpet moments. Elegant, racy, timeless and chic are a few of the words that can be used to describe the top Grammy looks. In honor of one of the biggest nights in music, and fashion, we’re counting down 10 of the most talked about red carpet dresses.

