Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Golden Globes After-Parties

Posted January 6, 2020

After the show is the after-party!

The 2020 Golden Globes were an event in itself, despite not one Black performer taking home an award, but be clear: The party didn’t stop because the GG’s ignored folks such as Lupita Nyong’o, Jharell Jerome and Sterling K. Brown. On Sunday night, Black Hollywood stepped out and stunted in Los Angeles with a costume change or two to keep the celebration going.

So from Tika Sumpter to Janet Mock to LaLa Anthony to Storm Reid, here are are some of our favorite HBO, InStyle/Warner Brothers after-party looks. Slay!!!

1. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Source:Getty

2. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King Source:WENN

3. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter Source:Getty

4. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:WENN

5. Janet Mock

Janet Mock Source:Getty

6. Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson Source:WENN

7. Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais Source:Getty

8. La La Anthony

La La Anthony Source:Getty

9. Ibtihaj Muhammad

Ibtihaj Muhammad Source:WENN

10. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Source:Getty

11. J. Alexander

J. Alexander Source:WENN

12. Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Source:WENN

13. Nika Williams

Nika Williams Source:WENN

14. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

15. Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku Source:Getty

16. Kyra Robinson and Mike Epps

Kyra Robinson and Mike Epps Source:Getty

17. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Source:Getty

18. Kyra Robinson and Mike Epps

Kyra Robinson and Mike Epps Source:Getty

19. Meagan Tandy

Meagan Tandy Source:Getty

20. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson Source:Getty
