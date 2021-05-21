HomeFeature Story

Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week

Posted May 21, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Chloe x Halle

Source: Elizabeth Weinberg for Teen Vogue / Teen Vogue


Millions of photos are uploaded every day, but only a chosen few break the internet. This week, we got some very hot pics from stars like Chloe Bailey, Ari Lennox and Jidenna. New mom Nicki Minaj also offered up some heat as well as R&B legend Toni Braxton. But which was the best. Well, judge for your self in the gallery below.

|| RELATED: Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby ||

|| RELATED: Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post ||

Take a look at the hottest IG posts of the week.

Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Ari Lennox

2. Chloe Bailey

3. Jidenna

4. Toni Braxton

5. Nicki Minaj

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 4 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close