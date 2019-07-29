CLOSE
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Posted 16 hours ago

Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora. The singer/actress announced she is expecting her first child with the French singer making baby number two for Milian, who also has a child with singer/songwriter The Dream.

Milian and Pokora made the joyous announcement by posting sonograms on their respective social media accounts. The couple have been dating since 2017.

“He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said in an earlier interview with PEOPLE. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

See more pics of the gorgeous duo, below:

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

